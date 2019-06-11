Common Soccer Injuries
Good Day Anchor, Page Fehling, talks with Ken Breath, a Physical Therapist with OrthoCarolina, about some of the common injuries that come with playing soccer.

OrthoCarolina Soccer Scene
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Lady Eagles Head Coach, Sam Hope, about today's World Cup match between the United States and Spain.

Soccer Shots
In this morning's Fox 46 Soccer Scene, powered by OrthoCarolina, good day anchors, Page Fehling and Josh Sims, learn some scoring tips from Kaitlyn Schnabel and Michael Stiner, with Soccer Shots.

Soccer Shots
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper,, talks with Matt Uher and Megan Peterson with Soccer Shots. They play part of game called "The Pirate Ship Game" that helps kids as early as 3-years-old develop shooting and scoring skills.