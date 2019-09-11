Alert: Air quality could be dangerous for children, elderly Wednesday

It's going to be hot, again. Expect hot and humid conditions for your Wednesday. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. through the end of the week. People with breathing issues may want to limit time outdoors.

Today: Mostly sunny. Slim chance of an isolated shower or storm. Hi: 94 Low: 71

Tomorrow: Sun and clouds. Hi: 95 Low: 73

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers and storms after noon. Hi: 91 Low: 71

It will be slightly cooler as we head into the weekend.

This week's weather conditions are responsible for the poor air quality we've been seeing lately. Air quality is at Code Orange Monday for the Charlotte area. Surface ozone levels may be unsafe for the elderly, the very young, or folks with breathing problems such as asthma or COPD.