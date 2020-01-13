Another round of heavy rain moving in after weekend of damaging storms

Keep the umbrella handy: Another round of rain is coming to the Charlotte area. Most neighborhoods will see showers throughout Monday night and throughout the day Tuesday.

Some of the rain could be heavy at times, and a few thunderstorms could be in the mix as well, however, the threat for severe storms is low.

Showers will continue off and on through Wednesday and early Thursday, before the storm system finally moves out and sunshine returns, but not before dropping another quarter inch to over an inch of rain in spots.

Thursday afternoon through Friday will be drier. Cooler air seeps in starting Friday with highs back in the 50s. Saturday could feature more rain.

Tuesday: 60 percent chance for showers. Hi: 70 Lo: 56

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 40 percent chance for showers. Hi: 69 Lo: 53

Thursday: Partly sunny. Hi: 61 Lo: 35