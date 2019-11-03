Brrr! Temps fall below freezing in Charlotte

Even though the sun came out, Sunday morning temperatures in Charlotte were 31 degrees continuing a cold spell moving into the area.

Local weather is making it tricky to dress in the morning because it is definitely jacket weather, however, even though it will continue to be cold in the morning, the sun is going to continue to come out in the afternoon making temps rise up to the 60's and in some cases this week, the 70's.

The last time it was 31 degrees in Charlotte was April 3 so it's been a while.

Sunday's temps are expected to get into the 60's. It was in the mid-30's late Sunday morning in Mooresville.

No rain is expected early this week but there is a possibility later by Thursday night.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE