Cat 5 Dorian makes landfall with record 185 MPH winds

Hurricane Dorian has been upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane after the National Weather Service issued its latest report with sustained winds north of 185 MPH on Sunday.

Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order on Saturday lifting restrictions on water supply, transportation, and other critical needs ahead of Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to move toward the Carolinas on Wednesday.

Dorian was classified as a category 5 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph on Saturday.

Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday notching 185 MPH winds and 220 MPH wind gusts, a modern record for the Bahamas and the strongest to make landfall since the 1935 Labor Day hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm continues to move slowly through very warm waters and could intensify further. A Category 5 is classified as 157 mph or above.

The track continues to curve right before hitting Florida and slowly riding up the southeast coast. As of now, Dorian is expected to stay off shore as it slide up the coast and is still trending more eastward. The 2 p.m. Sunday forecast showed a potential landfall in the bottom of the Outer Banks as a Cat 1 or 2 late Thursday night. Any impacts to the Carolinas would be Wednesday - Friday. Several inches of rain and high winds are possible for Eastern Carolinas. Charlotte will have very little impact from this storm.

Advertisement

As always, this is still subject to change, as we’ve seen happening the last few days. The track could shift even more east and out to sea. Or, it could move west and affect us more in the CLT area and western Carolinas. The atmosphere is fluid and always moving.

The National Hurricane Center forecasted Dorian to be 40 to 50 miles off the Florida coast on Tuesday and Wednesday, with hurricane-force wind speeds extending about 35 miles to the west. But that's just one point that forecasters have to choose to place the monstrous storm that packed 185 mph winds on Sunday. It could be within 100 miles of that point , which is why the hurricane center uses -- and emphasizes -- a shaded cone of uncertainty and much of the Florida coast is in that cone.

The timing of potential impacts in the Carolinas is between Wednesday and Friday. Download the FOX 46 Charlotte weather app for the latest updates and personalized alerts.

With an election approaching in North Carolina, the State Board of Elections urged voters to cast early ballots in anticipation of potential travel issues next week.

“We encourage everyone eligible to vote in the September contests to add a visit to an early voting site to your hurricane preparation checklist and cast their ballot while conditions are safe,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We do not want Dorian to put a damper on turnout for these important elections.”

President Donald Trump is urging everyone in Dorian's potential path to obey all warnings and evacuation orders from local authorities, saying public safety "must always come first."

Trump said Sunday that he and members of his staff are receiving frequent updates on the "monstrous" storm "to ensure that we are fully prepared. And we are fully prepared."

Speaking in Washington at the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, where he was updated on the storm's path, Trump said the slow-moving hurricane is one of the largest to ever materialize. He says the expectation is that a large part of the Eastern seaboard will be affected, "some of it very, very severely."

The Hurricane Center said Dorian's maximum sustained winds stood Sunday at a monstrous 185 mph (295 kph), with higher gusts. Dorian is slowly crawling west, with its core located about 185 miles (295 kilometers) east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Associated Press Contributed to this article.