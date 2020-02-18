Charlotte area could see snow on Thursday

Keep your umbrella close Tuesday and prepare for the possibility of snow later in the week.

Tuesday will be quiet but rain will start to show up by the afternoon ahead of the next approaching cold front.

This will bring periods of rain to our area through the middle of the week.

According to the FOX 46 Weather App, Thursday will be overcast with rain or snow showers in the evening. Expect partly cloudy skies at night. Temperatures will stay in the lower 40s. Chances for precipitation are at 50 percent.

Cold high pressure will be in control of our weather for the end of the week providing dry conditions and cool temperatures.

Today: Cloudy. 40 percent chance for showers. Hi: 60 Lo: 51

Tomorrow: Cloudy. 60 percent chance for showers. Hi: 56 Lo: 35

Thursday: Cloudy. 50 percent chance for rain/snow showers. Hi: 44 Lo: 28