Cold overnight temps preview of week to come

Cold temperatures overnight are going to be a precursor for the week to come as frigid temps and a cold front move into the Charlotte metro.

While weather will remain dry, a high of 53 is expected for the work week and temps will remain in the 20's consistently overnight.

The cold front is due to cool weather in the midwest in places like Michigan and Minnesota. Boone and Blowing Rock were expected to see 20-degree temps on Sunday.

Scattered sun and partial clouds can be expected this week in the Charlotte metro. Tuesday will be the coldest day with a high of 43 expected. the radar is showing no precipitation at all this week.

