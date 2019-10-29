Cold temperatures expected to dip into the low 30s in parts of NC this weekend

article

It will be a cloudy and dreary day on Tuesday with high humidity. Watch out for a slim chance for showers late in the day.

High pressure will move east into the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday into tonight. A low-pressure system will arrive on Wednesday bringing rounds of soaking rain with it.

Those rain chances will stick around through Thursday making Trick-or-Treating a bit challenging this year. High pressure will build in for the weekend making for a cold but beautiful weekend.

Today: Overcast with a 30 percent chance for a shower. Hi: 74 Lo: 63

Tomorrow: 70 percent chance for rain. Hi: 70 Lo: 65

Thursday: 70 percent chance for rain. Hi: 76 Lo: 56

Starting this weekend, temperatures are expected to plummet into the upper 30s overnight Sunday and Monday.

