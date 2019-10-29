Expand / Collapse search

Cold temperatures expected to dip into the low 30s in parts of NC this weekend

By
Published 
News
FOX 46 Charlotte
article

(Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)

It will be a cloudy and dreary day on Tuesday with high humidity. Watch out for a slim chance for showers late in the day.

High pressure will move east into the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday into tonight. A low-pressure system will arrive on Wednesday bringing rounds of soaking rain with it.

Those rain chances will stick around through Thursday making Trick-or-Treating a bit challenging this year. High pressure will build in for the weekend making for a cold but beautiful weekend.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 46 WEATHER APP

Today: Overcast with a 30 percent chance for a shower. Hi: 74 Lo: 63

Tomorrow: 70 percent chance for rain. Hi: 70 Lo: 65

Thursday: 70 percent chance for rain. Hi: 76 Lo: 56

Starting this weekend, temperatures are expected to plummet into the upper 30s overnight Sunday and Monday. 

Tuesday Morning Forecast

It will be a cloudy and dreary day with high humidity. Watch out for a slim chance for showers late in the day. High pressure will move east into the Atlantic Ocean today into tonight.

Stay plugged into the weather by downloading the FOX 46 weather app.