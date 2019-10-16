Expand / Collapse search

Cool, rainy day ahead Wednesday

FOX 46 Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - We’re going to start Wednesday with clouds and plenty of light rain. The rain will taper off as we get into the afternoon hours.

A cold front will cross the area later Wednesday evening with rain ahead of the front and cooler and drier air behind it. A cool, autumn air mass will settle over the region Thursday through Saturday.

During that time we can expect beautiful fall-like weather with the potential for frost on Friday morning.  

Moisture and rain chances return from Sunday into early next week.

Today: 70 percent morning showers. Clearing PM skies. Hi: 74 Lo: 41

Tomorrow: Sunny and cool. Hi: 66 Lo: 39

Friday: Sunny and staying cool. Hi: 67 Lo: 44

