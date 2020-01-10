Damaging winds, flooding and isolated tornadoes possible across NC on Saturday

This Saturday will be a Neighborhood Weather Alert Day for the Charlotte-region.

Friday will be cloudy and grey with a few scattered showers around. Southerly flow increases on the backside of high pressure, and ahead of a robust storm system in the middle of the country.

This system tracks east into the Charlotte-area Saturday, Jan. 11 bringing an 80 percent chance for overnight showers and storms.

80 percent chance for showers on Saturday with highs in the 70s

NEIGHBORHOOD STORM WATCH CENTER

Saturday will be the day to watch for possible flooding, along with the chance of severe storms by the evening. Parts of the Charlotte-area are under a marginal risk for severe storms Saturday, with damaging wind and an isolated tornado being the main threats.

Parts of the Charlotte-area are under a marginal risk for severe storms Saturday

Advertisement

There will be a lull in the rain on Sunday before another batch of showers moves in on Monday into Tuesday.

Friday: 30 percent showers. Hi: 61 Lo: 54

Saturday: 80 percent chance for showers. Hi: 70 Lo: 56

Sunday: Partly sunny. 20 percent chance for AM showers. Hi: 69 Lo: 53

Stay up-to-date with what's happening in your area by downloading the FOX 46 Weather App.