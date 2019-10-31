Enhanced risk of severe weather for parts of NC on Halloween

A strong cold front sweeps across the area from the west Thursday afternoon and evening with heavy rainfall and strong to severe thunderstorms possible.

Gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning and thunder are expected. The cold front will push east of the area Thursday night.

Behind the front high pressure will usher in much cooler and drier conditions, with temperatures falling below freezing across the mountains Friday night. Cool and dry conditions will persist through the weekend and into early next week.

Today: 100 percent chance for showers. Hi: 79 Lo: 45

Tomorrow: Sunny and cooler. Hi: 62 Lo: 36

Saturday: Sunny and cool. Hi: 61 Lo: 34

