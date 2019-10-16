Expect to see showers during Wednesday morning commute

We’re going to start Wednesday with clouds and plenty of light rain. The rain will taper off as we get into the afternoon hours.

A cold front will cross the area later Wednesday evening with rain ahead of the front and cooler and drier air behind it. A cool, autumn air mass will settle over the region Thursday through Saturday.

During that time we can expect beautiful fall-like weather with the potential for frost on Friday morning.

Moisture and rain chances return from Sunday into early next week.

Today: 70 percent morning showers. Clearing PM skies. Hi: 74 Lo: 41

Tomorrow: Sunny and cool. Hi: 66 Lo: 39

Friday: Sunny and staying cool. Hi: 67 Lo: 44

