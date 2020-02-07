Flood warnings continue after severe storms roll through

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

The severe storm threat has ended for our area, so not to worry about more tornadoes as you go to bed tonight! Flooding, however, will continue to be the main concern.

Flood Warnings continue in many neighborhoods, including the Charlotte metro. As for the rain, it will continue gradually moving east and tapering off through the night. Friday morning, a few leftover showers are possible, but nothing like the rain we've seen today.

RELATED: SEVERE STORMS SWEEP ACROSS CHARLOTTE AREA CAUSING DAMAGE, SCHOOL DELAYS

Overall, expect a drier, brighter, cooler Friday with highs in the low 50s. It will be a little windy at times, too.

In the mountains, it's a different story: Snow showers will develop through the morning hours, and continue off & on through Saturday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 46 WEATHER APP

Advertisement

Snow totals of one to two inches are possible.

Some roads in the mountains could become slick through the weekend as temperatures stay cold, so be extra careful driving!