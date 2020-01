The cold air is staying put early this week. Plan for another frigid morning Tuesday, with lows in the teens and 20s. The good news? At least the wind has settled.

The next few afternoons remain chilly as well, despite plenty of sunshine.

The trend is a slightly warmer one, however, over the weekend and next week. Highs will get back into the 50s and lows in the 30s.

7-Day Outlook: Charlotte region

