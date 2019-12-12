Freezing rain could create slick, icy conditions Friday morning; several schools delayed

Thursday will be sunny but cool as high-pressure pumps in a chill from the northeast. A developing coastal storm will bring rain to much of the Southeast Thursday night and Saturday.

Across portions of western North Carolina, with temperatures being especially cold tonight, freezing rain will bring a light accumulation of ice to some areas.

Precipitation will continue during the day Friday as cold rain will persist into Saturday morning before dry high pressure returns to the area.

SCHOOL DELAYS

Alexander County Schools: 3-hour delay

Burke County Schools: 2-hour delay

Caldwell County Schools: 2-hour delay

Hickory Public Schools: 3-hour delay

Newton-Conover Schools: 3-hour delay

Thursday night to Friday morning: Next round of rain moving in with pockets of freezing rain, mainly north and west of Charlotte.

Thursday: Sunny. Hi: 49 Lo: 33

Friday: 90 percent chance for rain. Freezing rain threat early. Hi: 42 Lo: 41

Saturday: Cloudy with a 30% chance for morning showers. Hi: 57 Lo: 40

Stay plugged into the weather by downloading the FOX 46 weather app.