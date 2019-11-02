Frigid AM temps next few days

With cold temperatures in the mornings and then warmer temps with lots of sun in the afternoons, your best bet may be to layer up the next few days.

If you are bundling up this weekend remember there will be lots of sunshine in the afternoons.

The greater Charlotte area can expect cooler air after abnormally warm recent temperatures. It was 34 degrees on Saturday morning in Concord.

There is a freeze warning along the I-40 corridor in Stanly and Anson Counties Saturday morning. Experts say water your plans dayside and then try to cover them up at night to keep them alive.

Highs this week in Charlotte are expected to be in the 60's

Temps are expected to climb into the 60's on Saturday and will be back into the 70's towards the middle of the week.