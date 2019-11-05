Frigid overnight temps throughout week with possible snow in the forecast

Another cold front moving into the Charlotte area later this week could bring snow to our mountain counties.

Tuesday is expected to be a warm and mild day, with a slight chance for showers in some areas.

Temperatures will drop slightly through Wednesday and Thursday and precipitation increases as high pressure slides off to our east and allows a front to sag into the region from the northwest.

Behind that front temps will be very chilly again, with the big cool down expected to come Friday morning.

That's when the possibility for early morning snow comes into play for the mountain counties.

Today

High: 68 Low: 47

20 percent chance of precipitation

Tomorrow

High: 66 Low: 45

Thursday

High:68 Low: 43

40 percent chance of precipitation