Frigid weather lingers across Carolinas; Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for mountain counties

The sun is coming out, but the cold is here to stay. It will be a much brighter day across our area, but you'll still want to bundle up as temperatures will remain low throughout the day Wednesday.

Temperatures for much of the greater-Charlotte area are below freezing with many neighborhoods in the single digits with windchill.

Wet weather and freezing temperatures have created some slick spots on the roads for the overnight and early morning commute in the mountain communities, but that will clear up and thaw out as we near early afternoon.

Heading outside this morning, you'll still want the heavy jacket and maybe even a scarf and gloves. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-20s for the Charlotte metro and even colder for mountain counties.

Snowfall reports were about an inch for most of our mountain communities and the Winter Weather Advisory continues for them.

SCHOOL DELAYS

Avery County Schools: 3-hour delay

Watauga County Schools: 2-hour delay. Buses will travel Limited Routes A.

Temperatures will stay chilly through Thursday and a front will bring another chance for rain across our area. We'll see a slight warm-up for the weekend, but be sure to stay bundled up!

Today: Sunny and cold. Hi: 44 Lo: 24

Tomorrow: Sunny and cold. Hi: 49 Lo: 35

Friday: Off and on showers. Hi: 52 Lo: 39