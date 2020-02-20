Gov. Cooper: Expect 'whiteout conditions' due to heavy snow and high winds

article

As the current forecast shows the potential for snow to impact much of North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper is encouraging the public to prepare.

Winter weather will start affecting the state Thursday afternoon into Friday morning outside of the mountains.

“Predictions are changing quickly, so I urge everyone to be prepared and continue to monitor their local forecast. Now is the time to prepare while the roads are drivable. If snow falls, roads and bridges can quickly become dangerous, so be careful,” said Gov. Cooper.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of Western and Central NC through Friday morning where 1-3” of snow accumulations are possible. Additionally, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for portions of northeast NC through Friday morning where 2-3” of snow accumulations are possible.

As rain develops across the state Thursday morning, a transition to snow is expected early Thursday afternoon from north to south. As a transition from rain to snow occurs, a wintry mix will be possible in some areas.

Hazardous road conditions could impact the afternoon and evening commute Thursday as well as the morning commute Friday where higher snow accumulations occur.

Saturated soils, accumulating snowfall and breezy conditions could lead to possible power outages.

State transportation crews are making advanced preparations. Salt stocks, supplies and equipment, such as snowplows and salt spreaders, are ready to prepare and respond to snow and ice.

Gov. Cooper and officials from Emergency Management urge you to be ready for the storm with these tips:

Keep enough non-perishable food in your home for 3 days.

Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights.

Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Properly vent kerosene heaters and keep any electric generators outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Never burn charcoal or operate grills indoors.

Monitor changing forecasts and weather conditions closely.

Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include an ice scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first aid kit, and road map.

