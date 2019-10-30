Expand / Collapse search

HALLOWEEN FORECAST: Heavy rain could disrupt your trick-or-treating plans

By
Published 
Updated 42 mins ago
Weather
FOX 46 Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Watch out for scattered showers Wednesday as moisture steadily returns from the Gulf of Mexico.

A strong cold front will sweep across the area from the west Thursday afternoon and evening, bringing with it heavy rain and severe thunderstorm threat.

This round of rain would likely come through during prime trick-or-treat times. The cold front will push east of the area later Thursday night, with cool and dry high pressure returning through the weekend and into early next week.

GET THE FOX 46 WEATHER APP

Heavy rain could disrupt your trick-or-treating plans

This round of rain would likely come through during prime trick-or-treat times.

Today: 70 percent chance for showers. Hi: 70 Lo: 66

Tomorrow: 70 percent chance for rain. Hi: 78 Lo: 50

Friday: Sunny and cooler. Hi: 65 Lo: 38

Stay plugged into the weather by downloading the FOX 46 weather app.