HALLOWEEN FORECAST: Heavy rain could disrupt your trick-or-treating plans

Watch out for scattered showers Wednesday as moisture steadily returns from the Gulf of Mexico.

A strong cold front will sweep across the area from the west Thursday afternoon and evening, bringing with it heavy rain and severe thunderstorm threat.

This round of rain would likely come through during prime trick-or-treat times. The cold front will push east of the area later Thursday night, with cool and dry high pressure returning through the weekend and into early next week.

Today: 70 percent chance for showers. Hi: 70 Lo: 66

Tomorrow: 70 percent chance for rain. Hi: 78 Lo: 50

Friday: Sunny and cooler. Hi: 65 Lo: 38

