Heavy pockets of rain bring threat of floods to saturated areas

Thursday is a Neighborhood Weather Alert day with parts of the area under a marginal risk for storms.

Scattered showers are expected overnight as a storm system approaches the regions. Rain chances increase on Thursday as the cold front sweeps into the area.

The heaviest activity will come during the morning and midday hours before quickly tapering off in the late afternoon. Any thunderstorm that pops up on Thursday could contain heavy downpours and strong winds. We will see around a 0.5” to 1.0” of rain from this system.

Drier weather returns for Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are expected to be much cooler in the 50s on Friday. Sunshine will stick around over the weekend, but temps will dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s. More rain is on the way for the start of the workweek.

Thursday: 90% showers. Hi: 68° Lo: 35°

Friday: Sunny. Hi: 52° Lo: 22°

Saturday: Sunny. Hi: 48° Lo: 32°