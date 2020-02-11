Heavy rain and storms expected through Thursday

More widespread, heavy-at-times rain will move in overnight and through the day Tuesday.

As a cold front lays across our area, a few strong to severe storms can't be ruled out as well.

We're under a 'marginal' risk, which is relatively low, but we'll have to stay weather aware throughout the day.

There's a small threat for damaging wind with any storms that develop, along with a non-zero tornado threat.

Scattered showers will continue through the day Wednesday. Another round of widespread rain moves in with another front Thursday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 46 WEATHER APP

Advertisement

Tuesday: 90 percent showers. Hi: 68 Lo: 52

Wednesday: 30 percent showers. Hi: 60 Lo: 53

Thursday: 70 percent showers. Hi: 68 Lo: 35