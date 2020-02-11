Heavy rain and storms expected through Thursday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - More widespread, heavy-at-times rain will move in overnight and through the day Tuesday.
As a cold front lays across our area, a few strong to severe storms can't be ruled out as well.
We're under a 'marginal' risk, which is relatively low, but we'll have to stay weather aware throughout the day.
There's a small threat for damaging wind with any storms that develop, along with a non-zero tornado threat.
Scattered showers will continue through the day Wednesday. Another round of widespread rain moves in with another front Thursday.
Tuesday: 90 percent showers. Hi: 68 Lo: 52
Wednesday: 30 percent showers. Hi: 60 Lo: 53
Thursday: 70 percent showers. Hi: 68 Lo: 35