Forecasters say Dorian has become an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane.



The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Dorian gained new strength in recent hours and now has maximum sustained winds near 130 mph.



It says in an updated statement at 8:30 p.m. EDT Friday that hurricane hunter aircraft detected the change in strength recently.

The storm is centered about 400 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas.