Hurricane Dorian strengthens to Category 2 storm

Hurricane Dorian has strengthened into a Category 2 storm Thursday, with wind speeds increasing as it heads toward Florida.

In the National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. update Thursday forecast that the storm has maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, meaning it is just short of being a Category 3 major storm.

Forecasters expect Dorian to become a major hurricane Friday and the latest track shows the hurricane making landfall Monday night, as the storm could stall over warm waters, making it even more dangerous..

The Carolinas would likely see the remnants of the storm towards the middle of next week, with heavy rain possible in some areas.

As of Thursday night, Dorian was about 295 miles east-northeast of the southeastern Bahamas.

