Lots of sunshine, hot and humid on Sunday

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued in Cleveland County until 4:45 pm.

Temperatures started out in the 70's on Saturday and there's some humidity out there so it's a little bit of a muggy start to the day.

Saturday saw a high of 90 degrees and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued in Cleveland County.

It is relatively quiet on the Sunday radar but showers and thunderstorms can't be ruled out in isolated areas.

A high UV index means if you are going to be out by the water, you will need to probably keep applying suncreen lotion.

