Mix of hot and cold temps to start the week in CLT

Today will be another dry day with plenty of sunshine and a few patchy clouds. Temps are expected to be in the low to mid 50's this afternoon.

We may see some spotty light showers on Sunday night, but the bulk of the rain is expected to move in for the start of the week.

Monday is looking mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and highs in the upper 50's. Soggy conditions are expected Tuesday through the first half of the day on Wednesday. We could pick up around a 0.5” to 1.5” of rainfall. There is also a possibility for a wintry mix or some snow in the Mountains late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with minor accumulations possible. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60's ahead of the cold front on Tuesday before taking a big dive into the 40's for the end of the week.

Today: Clouds and sun. Hi: 52

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20% shower chance. Low: 43

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for scattered showers. Hi: 59 Low: 56

