MLK Holiday Parade in Uptown will see cold temps Saturday

A storm system will slide through the area Saturday bringing us some showers this afternoon.

Most of the wet weather is expected to be just rain but an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain can’t be ruled out in the Mountains and Foothills at the onset of the precipitation.

We don’t expect much frozen precipitation and any wintry weather that develops will not last long. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in affect for Watauga and Ashe counties until 7pm this evening.

As temperatures climb into the upper 30s and 40s this afternoon, look for any wintry weather to quickly change over plain rain for the rest of the event.

Little to no ice accumulations will be possible this afternoon. The rain will move out Saturday night leaving us with plenty of sunshine for the second half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will be back in the 50s.