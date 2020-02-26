More snow in the forecast for North Carolina mountains this week

A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for the Charlotte area until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Visibility was one quarter or less in dense fog for the eastern portions of upstate South Carolina and much of the piedmont and foothills of North Carolina.

Monday will be the last mild day we see for a while. A storm system will move across the Ohio River valley and into Canada on Thursday bringing us breezy conditions to the Charlotte area for the next couple of days.

Other than some mountain snow Wednesday night and early Thursday and again Friday through Saturday morning, expect dry and cool weather through the weekend.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. 20 percent showers. Hi: 68 Lo: 35

Thursday: Sunny. Hi: 51 Lo: 27

Friday: Partly sunny. Hi: 49 Lo: 26