NC Gov. orders emergency measures ahead of Dorian

Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order on Saturday lifting restrictions on water supply, transportation, and other critical needs ahead of Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to move toward the Carolinas on Wednesday.

Dorian is now classified as a category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph.

The heaviest rain and wind impact would develop east of Charlotte and along the coast, including those in our eastern counties who were affected by the storms last year. Timing still looks to be Wednesday-Friday. People should take some time this weekend to have those hurricane kits in place, just in case.

The storm continues to move slowly through very warm waters and could intensify further. A Category 5 is at 157 mph or above. While the projected track from the National Hurricane Center does not indicate the storm will become a category 5 storm, it wouldn't be surprising if it makes it to that level between today and tomorrow.

The latest track has taken a shift to the east. Out to sea? Not necessarily. The latest guidance shows Dorian hugging the coast from Florida up to South Carolina.

With the general track shifting to the east, impacts in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina are becoming more likely. Coastal areas, could feel the greatest impacts with storm surge, flooding rain, and damaging winds. Inland areas could see rain and some gusty winds.

As always, this is still subject to change, as we’ve seen happening the last few days. The track could shift even more east and out to sea. Or, it could move west and affect us more in the CLT area and western Carolinas. The atmosphere is fluid and always moving.

The timing of potential impacts in the Carolinas is between Wednesday and Friday. Download the FOX 46 Charlotte weather app for the latest updates!