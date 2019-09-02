NC, SC governors order coastal evacuations as Dorian moves in

article

NC Governor Roy Cooper has joined the ranks with SC Governor Henry McMaster, ordering mandatory evacuations for parts of the state's east coast as Hurricane Dorian is slowly advancing on the U.S.

Cooper issued a mandatory evacuation order for Roanoke and Dare County parts of the Outer Banks beginning Tuesday at noon, he said during a press conference held Monday at the North Carolina Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh.

McMaster issued an order Sunday for the mandatory evacuation of his state's entire coast. The order, which covers about 830,000 people, was to take effect at noon Monday, at which point state troopers were to make all lanes on major coastal highways one-way heading inland.

Hurricane Dorian, while continuing to batter the Bahamas on Monday with life-threatening winds and storm surge, weakened very slightly to a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. At least five people have been reported dead.

A hurricane warning along Florida's east coast has been extended northward to the Flagler-Volusia county line. A hurricane watch has been extended northward to Altamaha Sound in Georgia.

Meanwhile President Donald Trump was receiving hourly updates on Hurricane Dorian while at his private Virginia golf club. That's according to White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham. Trump spent several hours at the club on Labor Day.

The president has also been retweeting storm updates issued by the National Hurricane Center. Trump participated in a briefing on Dorian at the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Washington headquarters on Sunday.

Dorian was hovering over the Bahamas on Monday after pummeling the islands with winds topping 150 mph (240 kph). Forecasters say the hurricane is likely to begin pulling away from the Bahamas early Tuesday and curving to the northeast parallel to the U.S. Southeast seaboard. Trump has declared emergencies in the southeastern states of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

The Asociated Press contributed to this article.

