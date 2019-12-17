Expand / Collapse search

Neighborhood Storm Watch: Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds possible

Tuesday Morning Forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Don't forget your umbrella at home Tuesday because a cold front with widespread showers and a few thunderstorms will cross the area today.

High pressure will bring a return to near or below normal temperatures and dry conditions for the middle part of the week.

Active weather may return for the weekend.

View of uptown Charlotte from FOX 46's Hyatt Place Uptown Camera

Tuesday: 90 percent showers and storms. Hi: 65 Lo: 33

Wednesday: Sunny. Hi: 52 Lo: 25

Thursday: Sunny. Hi: 51 Lo: 27

