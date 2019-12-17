Neighborhood Storm Watch: Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds possible

Don't forget your umbrella at home Tuesday because a cold front with widespread showers and a few thunderstorms will cross the area today.

High pressure will bring a return to near or below normal temperatures and dry conditions for the middle part of the week.

Active weather may return for the weekend.

Tuesday: 90 percent showers and storms. Hi: 65 Lo: 33

Wednesday: Sunny. Hi: 52 Lo: 25

Thursday: Sunny. Hi: 51 Lo: 27

