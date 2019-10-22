Expand / Collapse search

Neighborhood Storm Watch: Rainy morning commute, cooler air moves in Wednesday

By
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
Weather Forecast
FOX 46 Charlotte

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Don’t forget the umbrella before you leave the house this morning. A cold front will cross the area today, bringing a band of morning/midday rain. By the evening skies will be clearing out if not completely sunny.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Don’t forget the umbrella before you leave the house on Tuesday morning. A cold front will cross the area Tuesday, bringing a band of morning-midday rain.

By the evening skies will be clearing out if not completely sunny. Cool and dry high pressure will build in behind the front Tuesday night and settle in for Wednesday and Thursday.

GET THE FOX 46 WEATHER APP

An unsettled weather pattern returns for the weekend with chances for rain showers both Saturday and Sunday.

Today: 80 percent chance for AM showers. Hi: 77 Lo: 43

Tomorrow: Sunny and cooler. Hi: 69 Lo: 39

Thursday: Sunny and nice. Hi: 71 Lo: 49

Stay plugged into the weather by downloading the FOX 46 weather app.