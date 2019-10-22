Neighborhood Storm Watch: Rainy morning commute, cooler air moves in Wednesday

Don’t forget the umbrella before you leave the house on Tuesday morning. A cold front will cross the area Tuesday, bringing a band of morning-midday rain.

By the evening skies will be clearing out if not completely sunny. Cool and dry high pressure will build in behind the front Tuesday night and settle in for Wednesday and Thursday.

GET THE FOX 46 WEATHER APP

An unsettled weather pattern returns for the weekend with chances for rain showers both Saturday and Sunday.

Today: 80 percent chance for AM showers. Hi: 77 Lo: 43

Tomorrow: Sunny and cooler. Hi: 69 Lo: 39

Thursday: Sunny and nice. Hi: 71 Lo: 49

Advertisement

Stay plugged into the weather by downloading the FOX 46 weather app.