Neighborhood Weather Alert: Temperatures to drop into the 20s overnight as cold front moves across NC

Put away the umbrella and grab the warm coats! An area of cold high pressure will continue building into the region from the northern plains states, with dry and cold air expected to continue in our area through the first half of the weekend.

After a brief return to near-normal temperatures Sunday and Monday, an even stronger arctic cold front will push across the area Tuesday, bringing the coldest air our area has seen since February.

2019-2020 WINTER WEATHER: FORECAST POINTS TO WAVES OF ERRATIC, WARM AND WET WEATHER IN CHARLOTTE REGION

Today: Sunny. Hi: 50 Lo: 27

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 51 Lo: 30

Sunday: Sunny. Hi: 59 Lo: 40

