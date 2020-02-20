Patches of ice possible Friday morning with temperatures plummeting overnight

There's a possibility for icy spots to show up around the Charlotte area as temperatures plummet and wet roads refreeze overnight.

Now that the snow and rain have pushed out east, the main concern is patchy black ice, which often looks like the road is just wet when it's, in fact, a sheet of ice. We could see some of this in Charlotte metro and drivers in the high country need to be especially careful with some of the roads still layered with snow, and getting slushy.

Sunny conditions and wind will help dry roads out as the temperatures move above freezing throughout the day.

Some areas such a Boone and Grandfather Mountain did see around two to three inches of snow. Mecklenburg County, Stanly County and Burke County only say around a half an inch.

Make sure you grab that coat on your way out of the house! Morning temperatures will be frigid in the low 30s. The temps will remain low Friday, but a weekend warm-up is insight!

Friday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 46 Lo: 23

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 57 Lo: 24

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 60 Lo. 30