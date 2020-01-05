Power outages, wind warnings disrupt weekend

Thousands lost power in Huntersville and Statesville as strong winds blanketed the area this weekend in the Charlotte metro.

Duke Energy had power restored before midnight on Saturday as about 400 people around the Lake Norman area near Highway 73 near McGuire lost power due to a power line issue and an apparent fallen tree.

Wind warnings were all canceled on Sunday. The Huntersville Fire Department tweeted a tree had fallen on a section of I-77.

The Nantahala Gorge was closed Saturday due to rock slide near Ferebee Park. (Nantahala Volunteer Fire & Rescue)

Power crews from Energy United were working to restore power to about 3,200 homes who were without electricity in Mecklenburg County.

In Charlotte plenty of sunshine is expected on Sunday and Monday with temperatures hovering in the 50's. There is more rain in the forecast for Charlotte on Tuesday and the mountains may very well see more snow.