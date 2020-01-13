Rain causes problems throughout area

article

The shifting weather trends will continue this week on the heels of a major storm and unusually warm 70-degree temperatures.

Rain wreaked havoc on the city's morning commuters with more than 50 accidents reported at one point in Charlotte and neighboring South Carolina areas. A bus crash that was not carrying any students was reported at Valleydale Road and Goodman Road and the fire department was on the scene. Officials told Fox 46 the drivers involved suffered minor injuries. A pedestrian was also injured near Tyvola Road and South Stream Boulevard. It is unclear at this time the extent of the injuries or how the accident occurred.

Jackknifed semi truck in the southbound express lane on I-77 south of Laselle.

Keep the rain gear right next to your door through midweek. A warm front will progress north towards the region and stall keeping mild and wet conditions in the forecast through Wednesday.

A cold front moves through the area Wednesday night into Thursday with its own associated showers.

Drier and cooler conditions arrive by Thursday night but will be short-lived as our next rain maker arrives Friday into Saturday.

Several traffic lights were reported to be out in the Indian Trail area along US 74 and that Duke Energy was working to fix.

Today: 70% showers. Hi: 66 Lo: 59

Tomorrow: 60% chance for showers. Hi: 70 Lo: 56

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 40% chance for showers. Hi: 69 Lo: 53