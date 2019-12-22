Rain expected through Monday in Charlotte

article

Rain is expected in Charlotte through Monday according to the Fox 46 Neighborhood Storm Watch Team.

Sunday started off cloudy with highs expected to go into the 50's later on. Rain is possible throughout the day but the percentages increase after 6 p.m. South Carolina's Department of Transportation issued motorists to use extreme caution as heavy rain is predicted throughout the state and warned of downed tress and flooding.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day continue to look amazing with highs in the 60's and plenty of sunshine.

Tune into Fox 46 News at 10 p.m. on Sunday for the latest forecast from our team of meteorologists.