Rain throws wrench into morning commute
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The shifting weather trends will continue this week on the heels of a major storm and 70-degree temperatures.
Rain wreaked havoc on the city's morning commuters with more than 20 accidents reported at one point.
Keep the rain gear right next to your door through midweek. A warm front will progress north towards the region and stall keeping mild and wet conditions in the forecast through Wednesday.
A cold front moves through the area Wednesday night into Thursday with its own associated showers.
Drier and cooler conditions arrive by Thursday night but will be short-lived as our next rain maker arrives Friday into Saturday.
Today: 70% showers. Hi: 66 Lo: 59
Tomorrow: 60% chance for showers. Hi: 70 Lo: 56
Wednesday: Partly sunny. 40% chance for showers. Hi: 69 Lo: 53