Rain throws wrench into morning commute

The shifting weather trends will continue this week on the heels of a major storm and 70-degree temperatures.

Rain wreaked havoc on the city's morning commuters with more than 20 accidents reported at one point.

Keep the rain gear right next to your door through midweek. A warm front will progress north towards the region and stall keeping mild and wet conditions in the forecast through Wednesday.

A cold front moves through the area Wednesday night into Thursday with its own associated showers.

Drier and cooler conditions arrive by Thursday night but will be short-lived as our next rain maker arrives Friday into Saturday.

Today: 70% showers. Hi: 66 Lo: 59

Tomorrow: 60% chance for showers. Hi: 70 Lo: 56

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 40% chance for showers. Hi: 69 Lo: 53