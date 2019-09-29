Record-breaking heat in Charlotte as temps swell to 96

article

A Charlotte heat record has been shattered Sunday as temperatures in the area continued to swell.

96 degrees was the high for the day crushing the previous record set in 1941 of 93. Temperatures for the day started off in the 70's but quickly rose. The average this time of year is 77.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was also issued for Burke County until 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The Charlotte area saw record-breaking temperatures on Thursday as well.

