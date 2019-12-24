Santa will see clear skies, warmer temps in Charlotte

The rain is over and warm temperatures along with lots of sun will blanket the area for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Overnight temps will dip into the 30's, the majority of the day Tuesday will feature temperatures in the mid 60's and lots of sunshine. It was foggy on Tuesday in the mountain but other than that travel conditions across the region should be fine for those heading out for the holidays with much brighter and drier weather.

High pressure will be in control for the rest of the week keeping things dry.

Today: Mostly sunny. High 66.

Tonight: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 37.

Christmas Day: Sunny and pleasant. High 61.

Merry Christmas!