Scattered showers and cool Monday with warmer temperatures ahead

Rain is expected to move through overnight as a storm system pushes in from the west. It will also remain cool overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Look for a bit of patchy fog to develop overnight into Monday morning reducing visibility in parts of the area.

Monday will be a damp and dreary day as cloudy skies and showers continue to affect the area. The heaviest activity will last through midday on Monday and then taper back to a few lingering showers in the afternoon.

We are expected to pick up a quarter to a half of an inch with this system. Monday’s highs will be back in the lower 60s.

Another round of rain will push across the Carolinas late Tuesday into Wednesday keeping us unsettled for the first half of the week.

Sunshine and warm temps take over for Thursday and Friday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and breezy; Isolated showers. Lo: 47

Advertisement

Monday: Mostly Cloudy; 70 percent rain. Hi: 60

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy; 50 percent showers late. Hi: 65 Lo: 49