Seasonal temps on a dry and sunny weekend

The weekend will have plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the 50s.

A few more clouds could push into the area later on Sunday as a cold front approaches from the west. We may see some spotty light showers on Sunday night, but the bulk of the rain is expected to move in for the start of the week.

Soggy conditions are expected from Monday through the first half of the day on Wednesday. We could pick up around a 0.5” to 1.5” of rainfall over the three-day period. There is also a possibility for a wintry mix or some snow in the Mountains late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will take a big dive behind the cold front with highs only topping out in the 40s for the end of the week.

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 56

Tonight: Mainly Clear and cold. Lo: 32

Sunday: Partly Sunny with a 10% chance for a late day shower. Hi: 52 Lo: 43

Advertisement

Stay plugged into the weather by downloading the FOX 46 Weather App.