Severe thunderstorms bring down trees, power lines in Charlotte area

Reports of downed trees and powerlines flooded in early Monday morning as a line of intense storms moved into Charlotte and surrounding areas.

Downed traffic lights shut down Westinghouse Boulevard at S. Tryon Street. A power line caught fire on Providence Road near Rea Road, leaving thousands without power in the area.

A Tornado Watch and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for parts of the Charlotte area Monday morning.

Current outages in Mecklenburg County:

Active Outages: 321

Customers Without Power: 44,531

Total customers served: 476,298

Estimated time of restoration repairs and damage assessment underway.

Stay updated on severe weather in your area with the FOX 46 Neighborhood Storm Watch App

PRECAUTION & PREPAREDNESS

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

Scattered trees and power lines will be blown down in the warned area. Seek shelter inside an interior room.

These storms are also producing extremely heavy rainfall. Flooding of drainage ditches and low lying areas may occur. Small streams will rise rapidly. Do not drive through areas where water is flowing over the road.

TORNADO WATCH ISSUED UNTIL 8 A.M.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch in effect until 8 a.m. for the following areas in the Piedmont:

- Alexander County

- Cabarrus County

- Catawba County

- Cleveland County

- Davie County

- Gaston County

- Iredell County

- Lincoln County

- Mecklenburg County

- Rowan County

- Union County

Thunderstorms are expected to end around 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 13.