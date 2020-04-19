Severe storms possible early Monday morning

article

Fox 46 is tracking a storm system that will move through the Charlotte metro area overnight Sunday into Monday, according to our meteorologists.

Coming by way of Texas, the storm will bring us another round of heavy showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday morning. The severe threat has increased across our parts of the area so Sunday and Monday are now Fox 46 Neighborhood Weather Alert days.

After a sunny start to Sunday, clouds quickly move in across the region. A few stray showers and thunderstorms may develop during the late afternoon and evening hours, but most of the day should be quiet. Heavy rain and some stronger storms are expected to roll through tonight and Monday morning.

The highest threat for severe weather remains over the deep south and along the east coast, but heavy downpours, damaging winds, and hail can’t be ruled out for us in the Charlotte metro at any time.

Highs will hold in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees for Sunday and Monday. Once the storm passes early on Monday afternoon, skies will quickly clear out leaving us with a very nice afternoon.

The beautiful weather will stick around on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs returning to the middle 70s.

Advertisement

Sunday: Increasing clouds; 30% PM shower/storms. Hi: 68

Sunday night: 90% Heavy rain and T’storms; windy. Low: 54

Monday: 60% showers/storms early; then partly sunny. Hi: 70