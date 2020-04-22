Severe weather possible in parts of the Carolinas Thursday

Forecasters warn there is a chance of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across parts of North and South Carolina on Thursday.

High pressure will weaken and move off the Atlantic coast, while a strong frontal system advances toward the region Wednesday night. This system will bring a good amount of rainfall and thunderstorms Thursday.

There is a 90 percent chance for storms on Thursday with parts of the FOX 46 Charlotte viewing area under a marginal to slight risk for severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas from Aiken to Orangeburg to Charleston and south in an enhanced risk of severe weather in South Carolina.

That is the third-highest of the five categories of severe weather for the unit of the National Weather Service.

Nearly all the rest of South Carolina is under a slight risk, which is the second-lowest of the five categories. The western half of South Carolina is also at a slight risk of flooding, forecasters said.

Forecasters said there is still uncertainty on whether the ingredients in the atmosphere will come together. If they do, strong winds, hail and a few tornadoes are possible.

Advertisement

Parts of South Carolina are still cleaning up from the deadliest tornado outbreak in 36 years on April 13.

The National Weather Service has determined that 22 tornadoes struck the state, killing nine people. Seven of the tornadoes were rated at EF-3 strength, with winds from 140 mph to 165 mph (225 kph to 265 kph). The state typically has one tornado that strength every two years.

Across South Carolina, 147 homes were destroyed and 206 had major damage, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said.

Another storm system will affect the FOX 46 viewing area on Saturday.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 71 Lo: 53

Tomorrow: 90 % chance for storms. Hi: 68 Lo: 60

Friday: Sunny. Hi: 76 Lo: 55