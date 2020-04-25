Showers, possible thunderstorms Saturday night

As a fast-moving system slides through the area Saturday we expect to see some showers and thunderstorms.

There is a marginal to slight risk for severe storms with the potential for highs winds, heavy downpours, small hail, and lightning.

The heaviest storms are expected to move through the area from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Otherwise, look for mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the middle 50s.

Sunday is looking pretty nice for most of the area with partly sunny skies overhead and highs around 70 degrees. However, the mountains could hang on to some clouds and showers for the second half of the weekend.

Beautiful weather will stick around on Monday and Tuesday with highs returning to the lower and middle 70s.

Tonight: Showers and T'storms early; Mostly cloudy. Low: 54

Sunday: Partly sunny and breezy; Mtn. showers. Hi: 70

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 72