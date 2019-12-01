Snowy, icy conditions prompt Winter Storm Warning in mountains

article

A Winter Weather Warning has been issued in the Carolina mountain region from Sunday night through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Watauga and Ashe counties are under a Winter Storm Warning with more than four inches of snow and high winds expected. Chesterfield, Lancaster, Avery, Ingalls, Banner Elk, Hot Springs, and Spruce Pine are all under an advisory. 1 to 2 inches of snow are expected and 3 to 6 inches are expected at the most elevated mountain points.

Strong winds have also forced a Wind Advisory with wind gusts expected to be as high as 50 MPH at times.

A big drop in temperatures on Monday is also expected to result in icy conditions.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 46 CHARLOTTE NEWS APP

Travel will be hazardous so drivers are encouraged to stay off the road unless necessary. Conditions are expected to impact morning and evening commutes.

Advertisement

Meanwhile in Charlotte rain continues to move out making way for sunshine and windy conditions for Sunday afternoon. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible in the metro. Highs in Charlotte will be near 70 so enjoy it because cold air rushes in Sunday night prompting the Winter Weather Advisory in the mountains through Tuesday. No snow is expected outside of the mountain region, just cooler temperatures this week with lows in 30's and highs in the 50's.