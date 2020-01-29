Spring Forecast: When the warm weather will return

It may still be the end of January, but some of our neighborhoods like in Ballantyne are already starting to look a little more like spring with beautiful cherry blossoms blooming, so does this this mean spring is on the way?

We don't officially head into the spring season until March 19 at 11:50 p.m., but the Farmer's Almanac has already put out their 2020 spring season forecast.

Spring is expected to have a slow start with winter lingering across the Midwest, Great Lakes, Northeast, and New England. Occasional wet snow and unseasonably chilly conditions could hang on until April.

Frequent wet weather may affect much of the U.S. throughout the spring months. Along with temperatures staying on the cooler side, even into early June.

The southern states could see a stormy pattern taking over with possible severe storms and tornado activity.

If you are looking for drier weather, you will want to head out west.

We'll just have to wait and see how the weather shakes out in the coming months. If you are not sold of the Farmer's Almanac forecast, you can always see what Punxsutawney Phil has to say!