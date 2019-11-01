Storms move out of Charlotte region, colder temps arrive

Grab your coat as you head out the door Friday morning. Cool high-pressure filtering in on Friday will bring the coldest temperatures of the season so far.

A freeze is expected across the mountains the next couple of nights, with frost for the Piedmont.

Cool and dry conditions will persist through the weekend and into early next week.

Today: Sunny and cool. Hi: 61 Lo: 33

Tomorrow: Sunny and cooler. Hi: 61 Lo: 32

Sunday: Sunny and cool. Hi: 57 Lo: 34

