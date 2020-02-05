Strong storms bring flooding, tornadoes to multiple NC counties

Rounds of heavy rain will move in from the south and west all day Thursday. Some breaks in the rain are possible, but they won't last long. Multiple Tornado Watches and Warnings have been issued in multiple counties across North Carolina.

A Severe Thunder Storm Warning was issued for Mecklenburg County until 12:45 p.m.

The heavy rain will make evening commute difficult; add a few extra minutes to your drive, and don't try to drive your car through any standing water on roads.

Between two to five inches of rain is expected by the time it tapers off Friday morning. Another big threat is for severe storms Friday afternoon.

A squall line will likely develop and move east in the afternoon and evening. Damaging wind and brief tornadoes are possible.

Flooding in Shelby near Churchhill Drive

Think about where you would go if a Tornado Warning is issued in your area. Remember, lowest level of your home, away from windows and exterior walls. A closet or bathroom is a good spot.

Thursday: 100 percent chance showers and storms. Hi: 69 Lo: 45

Friday: Partly sunny. 20 percent storms. Hi: 52 Lo: 33

The weekend looks quieter and cooler with highs in the 50s.